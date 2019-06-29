JANESVILLE

The Ice Age Trail Alliance recently recognized a Janesville man for his extensive volunteer service.

Dennis James was awarded the George and Helen Hartzog Awards for Outstanding Volunteer Service–Hartzog Individual Volunteer Award category for the Midwest region, according to a news release Friday.

James, who is chapter coordinator for the Alliance's Rock County Chapter, has logged 3,049 hours of volunteer time for the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, the release states.

James is known for how well he leverages local partnerships to promote community events, which helped lead to 200 new volunteers in Rock County in 2018, according to the release. His efforts include working with Janesville and Milton to give them “Ice Age Trail Community” status, the release states.

“Regardless of all of his supervisory and leadership positions, Dennis still rolls up his sleeves and gets dirty with the best of them,” Dan Watson, volunteer coordinator for the National Park Service, said in the release.