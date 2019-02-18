181215_TINY
Richard Snyder of Janesville shows designs for the 200-square-foot ‘tiny homes’ he hopes to build in Janesville as transitional housing for local homeless people. Snyder is offering handmade stained-glass items as gifts for donors who support the project.

JANESVILLE

A Janesville man who is raising money to build “tiny homes” to house local homeless people is offering handmade gifts for people who make sizable financial donations.

Richard Snyder, a local stained-glass artist and craftsman, has launched a fundraiser to build a prototype of a 200-square-foot tiny home he’d use as a demonstration model for the project. He plans to build six such homes and locate them on a private residential lot in Janesville.

Snyder estimates it will cost $7,200 to build each tiny home. He said the homes will be managed as free transitional housing for people who are recovering from homelessness.

He is seeking donations through the crowdfunding website GoFundMe. He said he’s building a 24-by-36-inch, custom-made, Mission-style leaded stained-glass window that he plans to give to a donor who gives $800 to the tiny homes project.

Snyder is offering smaller stained-glass windows for donations of $125, mini stained-glass windows for $75 donations, a stained-glass candle lantern for $50 donations, and rosewood or oak jewelry boxes for $40 donations.

