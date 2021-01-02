A Janesville retiree has made his mark in the somewhat competitive field of lying—again.
Chuck Goldstein was awarded an honorable mention in the 2020 Burlington Liars Club competition, the club announced. He was the club’s winner in 2018.
Goldstein’s honorable mention entry: “I’m always jealous of my brother-in-law in Michigan because he’s an hour ahead of us; he always knows the outcome of the Packer game before I do.”
The lie seems particularly appropriate in a year when the Green Bay Packers have shown Super Bowl potential with a record that includes defeating the Detroit Lions twice.
The Gazette was not able to reach Goldstein for comment.
This year’s champion liar is Daryl Lockwood of Waupaca, who also won in 2013 and 2019. Lockwood’s entry was about his recipe for a COVID-19 test:
“Take a glass and pour a decent dram of your favorite whisky (gin or rum) into it; then see if you can smell it. If you can, you are halfway there; then drink it and if you can taste it, it is reasonable to assume you are currently free of the virus. I tested myself nine times last night and was virus free every time, thank goodness.
"I will have to test myself again today though, as I have developed a headache, which may also be a symptom.”
Other 2020 honorable mentions:
- Dave Hildebrand of Rice Lake, “I’m so old that when I was born the Mormon Tabernacle Choir was just a trio.”
- Gerard Vail of Chicago, “Our Little League team was so bad, the opposing coach would tell his players, 'Hit ’em where they are.'”
- Shad Branen of Burlington, “2020 has been a disappointing year in many ways. My entry to the Liars Club didn’t even win.”
Those who think they could come up with better lies can enter the 2021 contest by sending their contact information by email to championlies@gmail.com or by U.S. mail to The Burlington Liars Club, P.O. Box 156, Burlington, WI 53105.