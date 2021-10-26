Sorry, an error occurred.
David L. Dewey
TOWN OF ROCK
A Janesville man was found sleeping in his vehicle and arrested on a sixth-offense operating-while-intoxicated charge early Tuesday morning, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
At 3:51 a.m., a deputy was patrolling near River Road and Happy Hollow Road when the deputy saw a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck in the middle of the road with its running light activated.
The deputy approached the vehicle and found a man sleeping in the driver’s seat, according to the release.
The driver was identified as David L. Dewey, 57, of Janesville. Dewey showed signs of impairment and was arrested on a felony sixth-offense operating-while-intoxicated charge.
Dewey is currently being held at Rock County Jail.
