JANESVILLE — A 25-year-old man is now facing a criminal charge for allegedly trying to carjack several motorists in a Janesville Walmart parking lot Friday morning.

Dallas Moore was charged Monday in Rock County Circuit Court with using force while attempting to take a vehicle without the owner’s consent, with an additional penalty because a victim was elderly. Court records indicate that Moore is from Janesville, but has no permanent address.

