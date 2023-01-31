JANESVILLE — A 25-year-old man is now facing a criminal charge for allegedly trying to carjack several motorists in a Janesville Walmart parking lot Friday morning.
Dallas Moore was charged Monday in Rock County Circuit Court with using force while attempting to take a vehicle without the owner’s consent, with an additional penalty because a victim was elderly. Court records indicate that Moore is from Janesville, but has no permanent address.
Janesville police were called to the area for “suspicious activity” on Friday. The call was reported to the Rock County 911 Communications center by a man who said “there is a male trying to carjack people,” outside Walmart, 3800 Deerfield Drive. Officers eventually found the 73-year-old caller at the TA Express truck stop, 3222 Highway 14.
According to an officer who spoke with the caller and with loss prevention officials at Walmart, Moore allegedly approached a red Cadillac in the store parking lot around 9:50 a.m. and tried to open its car door. Moore was unsuccessful in opening the door and the owner of the Cadillac drove away from the area.
Moore allegedly approached a second car a few minutes later, belonging to the 73-year-old caller, and “tried to violently pull the driver from the car.” Because the driver was wearing his seatbelt the suspect couldn’t get him out of the vehicle, police said. Moore left his shoe in the car as the victim drove away to the TA Express, where the older man called authorities.
Officers located Moore at a Super 8 motel, 3430 Milton Ave., in Janesville, and took him into custody. Walmart surveillance cameras later identified him.
No one was injured in the incidents.
