BELOIT—A Janesville man stopped for driving with his headlights off and found with an open 30-pack of Bud Light in his front passenger seat has been charged with his fifth OWI.

Police on Monday, Sept. 12, stopped and later arrested Eric T. Godwin, 46, on Henry Avenue in Beloit. According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 13, an officer described Godwin’s eyes as “glossy and bloodshot” and his speech was slurred.

