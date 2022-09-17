BELOIT—A Janesville man stopped for driving with his headlights off and found with an open 30-pack of Bud Light in his front passenger seat has been charged with his fifth OWI.
Police on Monday, Sept. 12, stopped and later arrested Eric T. Godwin, 46, on Henry Avenue in Beloit. According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 13, an officer described Godwin’s eyes as “glossy and bloodshot” and his speech was slurred.
When officers asked if he’d been drinking, Godwin answered that he hadn’t been drinking much, “maybe a couple of beers,” the complaint states.
Godwin allegedly failed field sobriety tests by being unable to maintain eye contact or stand on one leg, resulting in him hopping in an attempt to maintain his balance, the complaint states.
Godwin’s blood alcohol content was not released.
A fifth offense OWI is a Class G felony and carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence, a maximum fine of $25,000 or both if found guilty. Godwin was found guilty in four OWI cases between 2010 and 2015, with two of those stemming from separate incidents that took place on the same day.
