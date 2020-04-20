TOWN OF PLYMOUTH
A Janesville man died after his motorcycle crashed Sunday afternoon on Highway 213 in the town of Plymouth, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.
The 33-year-old man was southbound on Highway 213 at 3:37 p.m. Sunday when he rounded a curve, veered off the road and crashed, according to a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man's identity at a later time, the release states.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office's Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.