PLYMOUTH
A Janesville man perished in a single motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 213, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office press release.
At 3:37 p.m. Sunday, the driver was heading south on Highway 213. Investigations show the operator was driving on a curve when the motorcycle left the road and crashed.
The driver, a 33-year-old man from Janesville, was ejected during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.
The Medical Examiner’s office will release the identity of the victim at a later time.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the accident.