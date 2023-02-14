JANESVILLE — A Janesville man who allegedly tried to kill his wife last month and then called 911 to report himself has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Cory Ary, 33, faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Circuit Court:
Janesville police responded on Jan. 18 to the 600 block of South Franklin Street in Janesville, to a call about a stabbing. Officer Nicholas Sargeant reported that when police arrived, Ary was wearing blood-stained sweatpants and his sweatshirt and hands were covered in blood.
Another officer reported that the victim was holding a towel around her left arm and said she had been stabbed. The officer said he saw multiple cuts to her left arm.
Police officers said the room was full of blood stains, the television screen was cracked, picture frames were broken and a kitchen knife on top of the entertainment table had blood on it.
The victim told police Ary suffered from schizophrenia and that he had previously accused her of cheating on him, when she actually was accompanying her mother to medical appointments. She said in the moments before the attack he insisted that she allow him to accompany her to a doctor’s appointment, saying “I’m going with you to your mom’s appointment, or you are not going.”
When the victim responded that she was “going no matter what,” Ary allegedly walked toward her with a kitchen knife in his hand. He began to stab her and punched her in the lip, the complaint said.
The victim said she was able to grab the knife handle and told him that they could let go of it together. She let go and he stood up and placed the knife on the table.
He then said he was going to call the police and apologize, and that he knew he was going to go to jail.
Ary then called 911, saying “I just tried to kill my wife.”
He said that a similar incident had happened previously, when he grabbed a knife. He had been subsequently diagnosed with schizophrenia and given medication, but had stopped taking it and stopped going to the doctor because he felt that the treatment wasn’t working.
Ary told police he had started hearing voices around the age of 30 and has continually heard them even while taking medication.
According to police, the victim had injuries to her neck, face, left and right thigh, stomach, left side and both her arms. Numerous cuts and puncture marks to her left arm needed stitches.
