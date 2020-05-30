JANESVILLE

A Janesville man is in custody for battery after he threw a bottle at his neighbor’s head and threatened to shoot people and harm police officers late Friday, authorities said.

Janesville police said Granit Menxhiqi, 31, of Janesville, is in custody at the Rock County Jail after police, including a SWAT team, were called to 12 N. Washington St. late Friday.

According to a news release, police were first called to the residence for a disorderly conduct complaint, and officers had resolved the problem. Shortly thereafter, police were called back for a report that Menxhiqi had thrown a bottle from his residence and hit a neighbor in the head, injuring the neighbor.

Police said Menxhiqi was uncooperative, refused to come out of his home, and threatened that he would shoot his neighbor and harm officers if police tried to enter his home.

Police deployed a SWAT team to the residence. When the SWAT team arrived, Menxhiqi came out of his home. He was taken in custody without incident, police said.

Menxhiqi is being held at the Rock County Jail on one count each of battery, disorderly conduct and failure to comply with lawful police orders.