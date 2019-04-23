01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE

JANESVILLE

A Janesville man was arrested on suspicion of a seventh OWI early Tuesday morning, according to a Janesville Police Department news alert.

An officer stopped Mark A. Matteson, 53, of Janesville, at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, for a traffic violation at West Delavan Drive and South Academy Street.

The officer performed a field sobriety test after Matteson showed signs of impairment, according to the release.

Matteson failed the field test and was arrested on suspicion of felony operating while intoxicated and felony bail-jumping.

He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.

