JANESVILLE

A woman who touched the lives of thousands through her work as an English teacher, visual artist and historian died March 9 of cancer.

Sherry Thurner, 68, was an Elkhorn native who spent much of her life teaching in Janesville schools. She retired in 2006 after teaching English and speech at Edison and Franklin middle schools and Craig High School.

She became a respected painter and then, while researching her family’s genealogy, she got interested in history, said her husband, Dick Thurner.

Thurner's interest led to Janesville’s Oak Hill Cemetery, where she cataloged graves and researched histories of the people buried there.

“Once she got involved in something, she just put all her time and energy in it,” said Dick, who along with Sherry has been a Janesvillian since 1975.

“When she was teaching, she was totally dedicated to teaching and her students,” Dick recalled.

Thurner developed popular walking tours of the cemetery.

“She designed it. She wrote it up. She would walk it to time it out and make sure there weren’t too many hills,” said friend Joni Bozart.

She included stories of those buried on the hill, with Thurner sometimes dressing in period costumes.

“It was almost like a theater production, as far as the thought she put into it,” Bozart said.

“A lot of times you try to go through all the hoops,” Bozart said. “She just did it, and people loved it.”

After several years on her own, she joined the Rock County Historical Society to continue the work.

The society’s community engagement manager, Nate Fuller, said he wanted to develop cemetery tours when he joined the society in 2014. Thurner was the obvious person to turn to.

The first historical society tour was announced on Facebook in 2015, and around 900 people responded that they wanted to come. They had to do a lottery.

Fuller eventually decided another tour guide was needed, and Thurner trained him.

“She was one of the kindest persons you could ever work with,” he said. “Very open. Very willing to entertain questions and just an all-around wonderful person to have to work on projects like this.”

Thurner also logged her information on the local graves on the Find A Grave website, accounting for thousands of entries. She told Dick it was 15,000.

“That’s almost half the cemetery,” Dick said. “You walked around it, and she seemed to know it by heart.”

Fuller said Thurner had a wealth of stories and facts, some humorous, such as the fact that one person buried there is named Orlando Florida.

“She had powers of speech that could captivate an audience. It was never overly dramatic, but it certainly was to the point,” Fuller said. “It was just a joy to hear her speak.”

Dick recently dropped off his wife’s tour scripts at the historical society. They will be valuable resources, Fuller said.

Thurner dropped in regularly at a downtown second-hand shop, Carousel Consignments, to chat and drink coffee with co-owner Bozart.

Nearly every time, someone who knew Thurner would enter the store.

Bozart and Thurner talked often about Thurner’s cancer over the past two years.

One day, Thurner came in and said, “Joni, don’t be sad.”

“I knew it was going to be sad,” Bozart said. “The cancer had spread. ...

“She was never emotional. She was very matter-of-fact about the whole thing. But she made it clear she didn’t want to die. She did everything she could,” Bozart said.

Thurner looked for alternative treatment. She joined an experimental drug trial in Milwaukee involving immunotherapy, Dick said.

Thurner would often leave Carousel Consignments and cross the river to visit Raven’s Wish art gallery, where owner Alicia Reid featured her artwork.

“We had a cup of tea. We tried to solve the world’s problems and were rarely successful at that," Reid said. “She was a friend as well as an artist who was a part of Raven’s Wish."

Reid found Thurner’s work top notch.

“She would probably be in the top 5 to 10 percent of the folks that we represent,” Reid said. “She was comfortable in most any medium. … She made it look easy. She would bring pieces in for feedback. I was never unimpressed.”

Thurner often took old photos or postcards or wallpaper she found at Carousel Consignments and turned them into mixed-media artworks.

Reid encouraged Thurner to be a featured artist and take up an entire wall, but even though she was serious about her art, she never wanted the spotlight.

She was humble and a supporter of the other artists, often showing up for their receptions, where she wanted “to talk about art, the importance of art and why we do art,” Reid said.

Reid sent an email to her mailing list this week, inviting people to pick up brushes, markers, sketch pads, paints and other tools Thurner owned, in an effort “to send her Art Spirit broadly into the universe. …

“Channel a little bit of Sherry the next time you create,” she added.

Bozart and Reid, meanwhile, are missing their friend.

“She never had a negative thing to say about anybody. She always had positive things to say,” Bozart recalled.

“I’ll miss those conversations,” Reid said. “It leaves a big hole.”