JANESVILLE
As a family practitioner in the small town of Colby, Kansas, Rex Kolste delivered babies, performed minor surgeries and made house calls.
His wife, Deb Kolste, recalled that one of his older patients fell and suffered a brain bleed. She had to leave town to live with her sister. She wanted to say goodbye to friends at her church.
So Rex picked her up, drove to the church and carried her inside.
More than one person later told Deb, “We knew he was a saint. He didn’t have to prove it.”
Dr. Rex Kolste died Tuesday at age 66 from a heart attack.
Deb said she has lost a spouse but also her best friend. They were inseparable, almost always together when seen around town.
Rex and Deb moved their family to Janesville in 1994. Rex loved his practice, but when his obstetrics duties hindered him from leaving town for his grandparents’ funerals, he decided he had to make a change, Deb said.
Rex took a job with what is now called Mercyhealth and saw patients up until the time of his death. He also taught in Mercyhealth’s family practice residency program, grooming young residents, many of whom went on to serve local communities
He was known as a man of few words, even in his teaching. A great listener, loved by patients.
“He always knew what he was going to say before he said it. He was way beyond thoughtful,” Deb said.
Rex managed to find time to be a dedicated father and doting grandfather. He and Deb raised Tori, a fifth-grade teacher in Minnesota; Ali, who is doing research in cystic fibrosis; and Drew, manager of the nuclear plant in Byron, Illinois.
Rex had his first heart attack at 50. His father had a heart attack at 40. Rex took those lessons to heart. He and Deb walked or bicycled around the community whenever they could and took yoga classes.
He was amazingly flexible for a man with two artificial knees and one artificial hip, she said, and he had told her just this week he was out to break the 10-minute mark for the mile run.
“He would always tell you he probably wasn’t going to have a really long life, but he was going to have a lot of living in that life,” Deb said.
Rex had a lazy eye, which gave him a frightening visage when he stared at his residents, making them wonder what mistake they had made.
He used it on his children, as well.
“He never complained about anything, and he put up with a lot of crazy,” Ali said. “I don’t remember him yelling at us, ever. He would give us the stare, too.”
The stare’s message, as Ali felt it: “What are you doing? You need to act better.”
“None of us wanted to disappoint him,” Deb said.
Drew said his dad gave him great advice, especially about work-life balance.
Drew moved his family to Janesville six years ago, and his daughter saw Rex, known as “Papa,” every day.
“I think that was best decision I ever made,” Drew said.
Tori said whenever one of his children developed an interest, he would join them and become their greatest supporter, including in her never-realized ambition to become a good singer.
“Nothing about us annoyed him,” she said.
Michael Coogan, an emergency-room doctor at Beloit Memorial Hospital, got to know Rex when they both worked for Mercyhealth.
Unlike some teaching doctors, Rex followed his students into their ER rotations, making sure they got it right, Coogan recalled.
He called Rex a master of both the science of medicine and the art of caring for people, and he passed that on to uncounted doctors, many of whom still practice locally.
“There’s that ripple effect into the community when a good doctor teaches other doctors,” Coogan said.
Last summer, Deb and Gov. Tony Evers had a bill signing in Janesville, and Deb asked some doctors to stand behind them in their lab coats. Coogan dressed in a shirt and tie.
Rex wore shorts and sandals, standing in the back as tall men do, hiding his bare legs and showing only head and lab coat to the cameras. Coogan found that humorous but very Rex-like:
“Rex was one of the best and at the same time one of the humblest physicians I’ve known. Few physicians can be both at the same time as often as he was.”
“It’s just a huge loss and so sad for the family,” Coogan said. “It brings me to tears to just think of him being gone from this part of the world.”
Doctors whom Rex taught lauded him for what he taught them about medicine in Facebook posts. They remembered being the scared victims of “The Kolste Stare.”
“He lives on in all of us that he taught over the years. He was truly one of the best physicians I’ve had the honor to work with,” one of them wrote.
Rex saw patients for many years at HealthNet of Rock County in Janesville. He also served on its board of directors.
“Dr. Kolste did not talk for the sake of talking, nor did he feel that his voice needed to be the leading voice in order to engage in decision-making,” said HealthNet CEO Ian Hedges. “He really was a listener. And not only did that make him a great mentor for a lot of residents at Mercyhealth, but it was also a really great attribute for our patients at HealthNet, because we’re talking about so many who are told ‘no’ throughout their whole lives or been misunderstood. The power he had just to listen to them and empathize was his greatest strength.”
The family asked that memorials go to HealthNet.
“The best way we can honor Dr. Kolste is to bring his compassionate spirit into the lives of the people around us," Hedges said. "He was often bringing people off the brink of worry or giving them attention when no one else would, and that is what we need during this pandemic and during uncertain times."