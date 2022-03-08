JANESVILLE
Hy-Vee already is humming along on a demolition-to-rehab of the former Shopko on Humes Road, but one part of the plan—an outdoor patio to pair with a bar and grill Hy-Vee plans inside its future grocery store—is being put on hold for a few weeks.
The Janesville Alcohol License Advisory Committee hit pause on review of a proposal by the chain grocer for a small patio alongside the future grocery store it is renovating at 2029 Humes Road.
That’s the vacant former Shopko that Hy-Vee bought late last year with a multimillion dollar plan to convert the 90,000-square-foot building into a multifaceted supermarket and liquor store with a built-in Wahlburgers restaurant and bar.
On Tuesday, ALAC members unanimously moved to shelve a request for an outside patio that would adjoin with the Wahlburgers inside the building.
Some members of the liquor board said it looked to them as though Hy-Vee tacked on plans for outdoor seating only after they had gotten the city to change a liquor ordinance to allow the grocer to include a restaurant that serves alcohol inside the planned supermarket.
Others said they didn’t know enough about the emerging patio plan, and they said Hy-Vee hadn’t been clear about its plans.
The plan bounced back to the ALAC for discussion Tuesday when members noticed the patio in designs. It would be subject to some city rules on fencing and other controls that can apply to patios where beer and liquor are be served.
Hy-Vee plans to open the new store this fall.
Other elements of Hy-Vee’s plan include a drive-thru pharmacy and a separate outbuilding to load online grocery orders into customers’ cars. Those elements are slated for a conditional-use request that goes to a public hearing later this month.
ALAC Chairman Paul Williams told The Gazette he had only recently seen renderings for the new store that included outdoor seating. Williams, who also is a city council member up for reelection next month, said no one pointed it out to the council or the liquor board that Hy-Vee wanted a small outdoor patio where its bar and grill patrons could opt to sit.
A rendering Hy-Vee supplied the city in November and one supplied in January, according to dates stamped on the plans, don’t match, Williams said. He pointed out that the later rendering shows a small extension to the building marked in green.
“We had two identical maps, but on this one, it’s like ‘Where’s Waldo?’” Williams said, pointing to the newer Hy-Vee floor plan, which shows a small extension in green meant to signify a patio adjacent to and accessible from the inside restaurant.
The add-on didn’t show up on floor plans the ALAC used earlier to vet ordinance changes that now allow beer and liquor-selling restaurants inside retail grocery stores, Williams said.
Some of the ALAC members, including Mark Bumpus and George Brunner, pressed a Hy-Vee official in a phone call during the meeting Tuesday about elements of the patio plan that existing renderings don’t seem to clearly show.
During the pandemic, the city has generally been more permissive of outdoor dining in certain districts such as the downtown, but the ALAC has asked those who put together such plans to provide plans for crowd control such as gates and fences.
On Tuesday, the ALAC members told Kacie Bonjour, Hy-Vee’s real estate development director, they wondered whether the area would have required fencing around it or other measures in place to ensure that alcohol doesn’t leave the patio area.
“I really don’t know exactly what I would be voting for; I guess outdoor seating with music, but not how it actually is going to look or what it’s going to be,” Williams said.
ALAC member Paul Benson, also a council member up for reelection, was one of the members who suggested it would be better if the liquor board waited until it could learn more about the plan. He said he understood Williams’ concerns about approving an alcohol patio before knowing the full details.
The ALAC refers recommendations on such matters to the city council for final approval. The committee is scheduled to meet again in early April, although it’s not clear who would be on the committee at that time to vet the Hy-Vee issue. The city typically reseats the ALAC after the spring election, but a sitting ALAC sometimes isn’t replaced with new members until the end of April.
Williams told Bonjour that state law requires local liquor boards to review such proposals, including floor plans, “15 days” in advance of liquor boards taking them up.
Bonjour said most new Hy-Vee projects have included outdoor patios. She said she was not sure how the overall plan wasn’t made clearer to all city officials vetting the supermarket plan, but she plans to remedy that now.
“I didn’t know that was required here for this meeting,” she said, “but that’s definitely something that we can put together.”