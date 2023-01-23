JANESVILLE -- The Rock County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force is holding a community panel discussion at the Hedberg Public Library, 315 South Main St., in Janesville, on Tuesday Jan. 24.

The program, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., will be a discussion on human trafficking and how it affects the community of Janesville.

