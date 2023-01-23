top story Janesville library, task force offer community discussion on human trafficking GAZETTE STAFF Jan 23, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE -- The Rock County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force is holding a community panel discussion at the Hedberg Public Library, 315 South Main St., in Janesville, on Tuesday Jan. 24.The program, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., will be a discussion on human trafficking and how it affects the community of Janesville.Organizers said the hope is to help people understand what human trafficking is, what it looks like, and what average people can do to help prevent it. The program is for people 12 years or older.More information is at hedbergpubliclibrary.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Human Trafficking Task Force Crime Panel Community Website Program Information Hedberg Public Library Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville woman arrested in 2 shots-fired incidents Saturday Family presses for answers two months after man vanished in Janesville West-side Janesville church that welcomed differences shutting its doors Dads Doing Hair: Fathers learn to brush, braid, make ponytails The week that was in Janesville: a church closure, a homicide trial and jail inmate emotions Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Jan.19, 2023 Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 Public record for Jan. 1, 2023 Public record for Dec. 29, 2022 Public record for Dec. 28, 2022 Public record for Dec. 23, 2022