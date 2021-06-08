JANESVILLE
The Janesville Kiwanis Club is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding with two events this week:
- Kiwanis After Hours, 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Bodacious Brew, 119 N. Main St., with live music by John Nelson and Club 38.
- Ice cream social focused on children and families, 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Kiwanis Park, 2501 N. Pontiac Drive.
Both events are rain or shine and open to the public.
The community-service club has sponsored a variety of programs to help local children through the years. Their projects have included a trail, park and pond, all named for the club.
“We provide support when other funding sources are limited or eliminated,” said club President Lisa Johnson. “Many kids need meals on the weekends, shoes, clothing, school supplies, books, backpacks—these are among the varied projects the club provides in our community.”
Kiwanis fundraiser Pancake Day, which didn’t happen during the pandemic, is planned for Sept. 25. The Fest of Ale fundraiser likely also will happen this year, Johnson said.
The club meets at noon on first and third Thursdays of the month at the Armory, 10 S. High Street. Meetings can be accessed virtually.
For more information, call Johnson, 608-333-8105 or visit the Janesville Noon Kiwanis Facebook page or janesville noonkiwanis.org.