JANESVILLE
The Janesville Jolly Jingle kicks off Friday, Nov. 30, and offers family-friendly activities, music, art and live reindeer through Sunday, Dec. 2.
Activities include the Spice on Ice ice-skating show, Lighted Holiday Parade and fireworks, all on Saturday, Dec. 1, along with holiday crafts, games and cookie decorating, an appearance by Santa, and magic and animal shows.
A full schedule of events is available at janesvillejollyjingle.com. The event is sponsored by SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
Volunteers are needed to help with the parade and with crafts and games at the senior center, 69 S. Water St.
For more information or to volunteer, call the Janesville Recreation Division at 608-755-3030.
