JANESVILLE

Members of the Janesville Jets will read Halloween stories to children at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at HPL Express, Hedberg Public Library's location in the Janesville Mall.

Children are welcome to dress in costumes and listen to spooky stories at this free program. HPL Express is located near the food court at the mall, 2500 Milton Ave. No registration is required.

For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org.