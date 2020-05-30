JANESVILLE

Six people were displaced after a fire damaged a home on South Willard Avenue late Friday, authorities said.

The Janesville Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire at a single-story home at 1518 S. Willard Ave. that was reported on fire at 11:52 p.m. Friday.

According to reports, firefighters arrived to see smoke and flames on the eaves and rear of the house. Firefighters fought the blaze inside and outside the home and limited most damage to a bedroom.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. The fire caused about $78,000 in structural and property damage, according to the report.

One resident was treated for a minor injury. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, the fire department reported.