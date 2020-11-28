JANESVILLE
Hopes buoyed briefly at Ben Brantmeier’s TownePlace Suites in mid-October when a 25-person Marine One helicopter detail for President Donald Trump’s campaign booked a stay at the north-side hotel.
A booking like that would have been salve for weeks of wounds that the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted on the local hotel industry.
But at the last minute, plans changed. The hotel learned Trump would make a delayed entrance at a weekend rally in Janesville not by Marine helicopter, but in in the U.S. government’s biggest of birds: Air Force One.
Brantmeier was left with a big block of rooms that was abruptly … unbooked.
As unusual of a twist as the Trump campaign’s scrapped lodging plans might be, such letdowns have become almost par for the course for the hospitality industry.
Janesville is home to about two dozen hotels, motels and inns, many of which flank the Interstate 90/39 corridor, so it might seem like the hospitality sector would be more bulletproof in the COVID-19 era.
Yet local and national data show the pandemic has inflicted damage on the hotel sector that would equal, if not surpass, the damage to many other hospitality markets across the U.S.
Overall, city room tax collections—a major gauge of business activity at hotels—have plummeted 35% to 75% per month since the start of the pandemic, according to city records.
Average room occupancy has dipped nearly 40% in 2020. Even during the hotel sector’s best month this year—August—occupancy was a dismal 55%, city data indicates.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that after the virus appeared here earlier this year, employment in Rock County’s hospitality sector plummeted 48% as 3,700 of the area’s 6,700 hotel and tourism jobs evaporated.
If hotels see a marked improvement after the body blow they’ve sustained, it likely won’t come until next year.
Christine Rebout, who leads the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said official word of a COVID-19 vaccine hitting the market soon has begun to rekindle interest in business convention bookings and lodging for youth sports tournaments, both of which were scrapped amid the pandemic.
The lack of big-ticket stays left local inns without the major revenue streams they've always counted on. And officials say that despite warm weather this fall, seasonal tourism only partly filled the void.
“Previously, we were able to fill large amounts of hotel rooms bringing in people for sporting events, meetings or bus tours,” Rebout said. “But with the pandemic, we aren't able to bring in any of those things. We're now relying mainly on leisure travelers, which you have to bring in one visitor at a time.”
Rebout said the approaching winter and surging virus will make it tough for local hospitality groups to draw overnight guests.
A modest resurgence in fall tourism along with bookings by people attending two presidential campaign rallies in Janesville allowed the local hospitality sector to add back about 1,600 jobs, according to federal data. That's still far short of the 7,500 employees the sector reported in mid-2019 at the height of the summer tourism season.
As much as some hotel and tourism officials hope a vaccine helps the industry, some insiders expect large hotel chains to resume slashing rank-and-file jobs here.
“We’re preparing for bare bones all winter,” said Brantmeier, general manager at TownePlace Suites, an extended-stay hotel on the I-90/39 corridor.
TownePlace Suites, which caters to workers who need rooms for weeks or months, has fared better than other hotels, in part because extended-stay hotels operate on long-term stays rather than one-time bookings, Brantmeier said.
In fact, despite the pandemic, the hotel’s parent company is building two new extended-stay hotels in southern Wisconsin, he said.
Local data shows that revenue for nightly stays has dipped precipitously throughout 2020. City data shows the average daily rate for Janesville hotels plummeted this year and remains at $76 per hotel guest—an $11.39 decline per guest compared to 2019 daily rates.
Overall, local daily rates lag the national average of $99 per guest stay.
Rebout said hotels and motels that cater to crews working on the I-90/39 expansion between Beloit and Madison continue to benefit from those workers' stays, which have not been affected by the pandemic.
State roadwork has not abated even during statewide lockdowns, and the I-90/39 project is slated to continue through most of 2021.
Rebout said one tourism bright spot is linked to the popularity of Janesville’s network of hiking and bike trails.
She said her agency, which the city funds almost totally through hotel-motel room tax receipts, has tracked an uptick in Illinois guests who come to bicycle on Janesville trails.
It’s one of the few bonuses in a pandemic that has chased most social and leisure activities outdoors. Rebout said the influx also has helped prop up beleaguered restaurants and retail stores.
Unless snowfalls are heavy enough for hotels to market to snowmobilers or winter sports enthusiasts, some outdoor tourism will dry up for the winter months.
Rebout said for now, the tourism sector waits for spring and a vaccine to bring brighter, greener days.
“We all know that on Jan. 1, 2021, things are not instantly going to change," she said. "We're looking at late spring before group travel will start again, and then there could be a resurgence.”