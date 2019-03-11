JANSEVILLE

Flames destroyed a bedroom in a Janesville home Sunday night, according to Battalion Chief Chris Lane.

Firefighter responded at 8:47 p.m. to 3206 Canterbury Lane. Flames were contained to one bedroom and caused about $35,000 in damages, according to Lane.

All residents evacuated before firefighters arrived. One adult was evaluated for smoke inhalation but no injuries were reported. The family was displaced and received assistance from the Red Cross.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.