Parker High School Class of 2020 members Aliyah Easter and Icie Ellison performed their own graduation ceremony Friday night outside Monterey Stadium.
Their best friend, Tatyanna Manuel, who graduated last year, played “Pomp and Circumstance” on the car stereo and called out their names.
The girls whooped and laughed and thought about what might have been.
“It’s just sad because they were at my graduation ceremony, and I was looking forward to joining theirs, but COVID-19 affected the world,” Manuel said.
“I wanna walk the stage!” Easter said, echoing the thoughts of many.
“I’ve been waiting 18 years for this, and out of nowhere, I’m going to be graduating over a computer screen,” Ellison said.
They were among the dozens—maybe hundreds—of students from Craig and Parker high schools and their parents and friends who came to Monterey or to the athletic fields at the high schools at 8 p.m. Friday night.
Craig and Parker athletic directors Ben McCormick and Clayton Kreger arranged for the floodlights at the stadium and the schools to be turned on as part of the national #BeTheLight campaign to encourage communities experiencing a graduation spring like none other in the country’s history.
Schools are closed statewide through at least April 24. No school sports or any other activities can happen until and unless school resumes, and no one knows when that might be.
“Our Janesville community has always supported Parker and Craig High Schools, and we turned on the lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds as a symbol of support and hope for our community and to honor the seniors,” Kreger wrote in an email.
“It was awesome to see all of the support on social media, families joining from their cars, and the many porch lights lit up around the town,” Kreger said.
The Delavan-Darien School District held a similar event Friday, according to the district’s Facebook page.
Mitchell Schumann, middle linebacker for the Craig football team, said he wanted to see Monterey lit up.
“This is kind of a second home,” he said. “This is kind of a closing thing for me.”
Asked for a message for his classmates, he said, “I hope everybody is staying well at this time, and we’ll all get through this together.”
Tara Troemel drove to Monterey because her twin Parker Class of 2020 daughters, Tamara and Tabitha, were at work at Janesville restaurants.
“They’ve been working their tails off through all of this,” Troemel said.
The Troemel twins had planned to be in New York City this week on the school’s biennial choir trip.
Troemel said Tabitha is “over it,” seeing graduation as something for her mother and grandparents, while Tamara is more upset about missing year-end traditions like prom and graduation.
Emily Klein, president of Craig’s Class of 2020, said she, her principal and others are still planning a graduation ceremony. If they can’t have a traditional ceremony June 4, they’ll likely do something everyone can see on their devices, and then there would be a ceremony later in the summer, she said.
Klein noted seniors won’t get to do the graduation traditions, such as the Senior Walk, when students visit their old elementary schools, and the senior picnic.
“I’ve gotten emotional about it a lot,” Klein said. “I’ve tried not to think about it as much.”
Plans are in the works to paint the rock in front of Craig starting in May, with numbers indicating a countdown to June 4. Klein expects there will be a lot of selfies taken there.
The class bought signs to be placed at seniors’ homes with messages of encouragement, Klein said.
The lights dimmed at Monterey after the picture-taking of the empty field, greetings to friends, and the reflections on the past and the future. Then the cars moved off into the night.