The American Heart Association invites Janesville residents to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise life-saving money and encourage physical activity at the Bert Blain Memorial Heart Walk on Sunday, Sept. 19.
The 28th walk will be at the ARISE Town Square pavilion in downtown Janesville. The 27th was in 2019.
The event is named after Blain’s Farm & Fleet co-founder Bert Blain, who died at age 77, 10 days before Janesville’s first heart walk.
Participants can arrive at 7:30 a.m. The walk will begin after a group countdown at 8 a.m.
Event organizers include Chris Ramos, the American Heart Association’s Rock County development director, and a team of local volunteers, which includes chairperson Jennie Krajeck, an account executive at Lamar Advertising.
To register, visit rockcountyheart walk.org, where participants can download the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage others to join in via email or social media. Walkers are encouraged to post their experiences through the event hashtag, #BertBlainHeartWalk.
The Bert Blain Memorial Heart Walk is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program, which is designed to help companies boost employee health and well-being, according to a news release.
The program includes workplace events that inspire employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get involved in physical activity, support a great cause and have fun.
Money raised from the walk supports research, advocacy, CPR training and promotes health in support of the association’s goal of reducing barriers to health care access and quality. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.
