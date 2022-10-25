Kids Virus Surge

This 1981 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an electron micrograph of a respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. Health professionals from Janesville's two hospitals say they are seeing more children than usual with RSV infections so far this year.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP

JANESVILLE — Fevers and coughs are hitting local residents -- especially children -- hard this fall as health care providers report an unusual early-season spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.

RSV commonly infects people of all ages in the fall and winter, but particularly sickens infants and older adults. A sore throat is another symptom. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you