JANESVILLE — Fevers and coughs are hitting local residents -- especially children -- hard this fall as health care providers report an unusual early-season spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.
RSV commonly infects people of all ages in the fall and winter, but particularly sickens infants and older adults. A sore throat is another symptom.
Amanda Scheuermann, a pediatrician with Mercyhealth, said she's seen clinic visits from sick children quadruple this week, mostly due to RSV.
Health care providers say RSV is showing up in greater numbers across Rock County than during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 and 2021, when more children were wearing masks in public and learning from home.
Scheuermann characterized the uptick in Janesville and Rock County over the past few weeks as a “dramatic rise.”
“I'm seeing many parents come in with their kids. And, they're reporting multiple sick contacts or sick exposures at day care, lots of kids at school getting exposed to other kids with RSV,” Scheuermann said.
The Janesville doctor said most cases she's seen have been relatively minor, with symptoms similar to the common cold.
Health experts nationally, particularly on the East Coast, meanwhile say they’re seeing enough of an inpatient pediatric rise in RSV that some hospitals are considering mobilizing surge capacity.
The uptick is worrisome, in part, because there is no vaccine and because it is on the rise a few months before the start of the typical cold and flu season, said Kathi Glenn, chief nursing officer at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville.
“Normally, we don't start to see RSV until mid-December or sometimes January,” Glenn said.
She said it’s hard to pinpoint a single reason for the rise in the virus, but it comes as Australia, a bellwether for predicting cold and flu season in the U.S., is seeing a spike in flu cases.
Glenn said some health experts are theorizing that viral illnesses now have a more open pathway to the very young and older people who were cordoned off from many common viruses during the pandemic.
Some of those people, particularly babies, have never encountered such diseases.
“Kids have returned fully to school without masking. And RSV is a respiratory illness, so it’s transmitted through droplets. When you have kids coughing and when you have adults (coughing), it's very easy to transmit,” Glenn said.
RSV poses the greatest threat to infants, older adults and other vulnerable people, who can develop serious airway and lung infections. Babies and people with weakened immune systems can spread RSV for up to a month.
Among U.S. kids under age 5, RSV causes about 58,000 hospitalizations and up to 500 deaths in a year. For adults age 65 and older, it causes 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths yearly in the U.S.
Some hospitals, including one in Houston, are reporting pediatric wings with dozens of young RSV inpatients.
Scheuermann said that RSV can linger and hit some children hard after several days. Parents should watch for signs that children are in respiratory distress and call a doctor if they notice a child laboring for breath.
She said RSV often appears as a child’s belly or chest heaving uncontrollably, a symptom also associated with croup, another infection and inflammation of the respiratory system.
“A lot of times I'll see the kids right when they develop symptoms, but RSV tends to peak and get to kind of its worst symptoms around the third or fourth day of the illness," Scheuermann said. "If I’m seeing kids in clinic and it's the first or second day of their symptoms, I kind of always warn parents this will likely get worse before it gets better."
"That doesn't mean they're going into the hospital or going to get that bad, but the breathing is something that parents need to just really keep a close eye on."
The days of most people masking in public have passed as being vaccinated against COVID-19 becomes commonplace. Glenn said last week she observed an airport in Chicago that only about one in 10 travelers were masked up.
She said many people might also have their guard down at this point in the fall because the RSV surge is early compared to the typical annual onslaught of cold and flu.
While Glenn said she hasn’t seen any serious cases of RSV in adults so far this fall, she recommends that grandparents watch for signs of RSV as they spend time around their grandchildren.
She said people who have a scratchy throat or have other signs of cold or flu should stay home or consider wearing a mask if they plan to go out in public.