The Janesville Town Square Gran Prix bicycle race won't return until June 2021 amid ongoing uncertainties of how to manage crowds in the COVID-19 era.
On Friday, the Tour of America's Dairlyand, the criterium bicycle racing series that includes the Town Square Gran Prix as a stop, announced it was scrubbing its whole 2020 series and migrating the tour's schedule to 2021.
In April, the Dairyland Tour tentatively pushed the 2020 races from June to August, but the announcement Friday made clear the Janesville races, along with the rest of the Dairyland Tour, won't happen this year.
The Tour of America’s Dairyland series is tentatively reset for June 17 to 27, 2021.
Under the plan, the Town Square Gran Prix would next roll in downtown Janesville on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, local race organizer Paul Murphy said.
Cyclists who registered online early will be offered a refund or a credit toward next year’s race, Dairyland tour officials said.
Murphy said local organizers and the Dairyland Tour's organizers had been grappling for weeks with how to manage a set of bike races that would draw crowds of at least 1,000 people, and in Janesville, hundreds of racers downtown, during continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Murphy said the city has been supportive of the idea of rescheduled races in August, but he said new state guidelines or mandates could emerge later this summer that might make large crowd gatherings difficult to manage.
Meanwhile, the tour was getting guidance from a major-circuit and professional bicycle racing consortium about new guidelines for sanitation and crowd management.
In past years, the races have drawn hundreds of spectators to the Town Square Gran Prix's closed loop race course. This year, the course was slated along Court Street near the riverfront.
Murphy said one recommendation from the pro bicycling circuit was to have volunteers clean portable toilets before and after each use.
"Probably our biggest focus is maintaining safety for this event. When you started getting down to these types of details, it got to the point it was clear it wasn't going to be a fun event," Murphy said.
"The intent of the program is to bring an event to the downtown and create a fun atmosphere. And it wasn’t going to be that way," Murphy said.
Murphy said organizers of the individual stops in the tour also were grappling with what to ask of private sponsors who've donated to the races' purse in the past.
"We said, 'Boy, do we want to ask our financial supporters at a time like this to give away money to bike race primes when there might be more of an important need here in the community?'" Murphy said. "Maybe the money that would go toward the purse for racers could better go toward helping people put food on the table or pay for their rent."
