JANESVILLE

Authorities have released the name of the teen who died Saturday after her canoe capsized.

Despite efforts to save her, Grace V.A. Gordon, 14, of Janesville, drowned, according to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office

Gordon was one of eight people, including her brother, traveling in four canoes on the Yahara River near Murwin Park in the town of Fulton when their canoes capsized.

Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Brandon Ferrell, who was first on the scene, went into the water and worked with the girl’s brother to free her from under a capsized canoe and a submerged log.

Once additional help arrived, the girl was freed and taken to shore, and lifesaving measures were started. She was transported to a local hospital where she died.

The seven others were rescued safely from the water.

Other agencies on the scene included the Rock County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and fire departments from Edgerton, Milton and Janesville.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is cautioning people against canoeing, kayaking or participating in other paddle sports on the Yahara River, Badfish Creek, Turtle Creek and the Sugar River because of high water and extremely swift currents, the news release said.

The sheriff’s office also recommends people wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest or flotation device with a buckle or zipper that is the proper size for the wearer.