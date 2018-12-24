JANESVILLE
Firefighters responded to a dryer fire early Monday morning at 3323 Mount Zion Ave., Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said.
The fire was reported about 3:55 a.m. Monday. Firefighters put out the fire within five minutes, and the damage was contained to the dryer and the basement, Murphy said.
No one was injured or displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
