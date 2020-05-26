JANESVILLE
One person suffered severe burns in a fire that started with an explosion at a duplex Monday night, according to a Janesville Fire Department report.
In a report released Tuesday, the department said two people from the residence were transported for medical treatment, one with minor injuries and one “in serious condition with severe burns.”
The department reports an estimated loss of $150,000 in the fire at 806 Hawthorne Ave.
On Monday night, the on-scene commander told The Gazette the fire ignited when someone lighted a cigarette, which ignited natural gas from a leak.
Neighbors reported the duplex was fully engulfed in flames before firefighters responded at 9:15 p.m., according to the report.
“The fire was contained to one unit, but it was difficult to extinguish, as natural gas was fueling the fire,” the report states. “The fire was completely extinguished after Alliant (Energy) arrived on scene and turned off the gas.”
One side of the duplex is listed as a total loss. The tenant in the other side was not injured and is staying with family, the report states.
The building's owner is John Yeske of Edgerton.
Firefighters remained on scene overnight to watch for hots spots.
The fire's cause had not officially been determined. An investigation continued Monday.