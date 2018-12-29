JANESVILLE
The cause of an early-morning fire in is still under investigation.
At 2:27 a.m. Saturday, Janesville firefighters were called to 315 W. Holmes St., Janesville, for a report of a residential fire. When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were visible on the first floor of the home, according to a news release from the Janesville Fire Department.
Glen Moore, the home’s occupant, had already left the home, but he had sustained burns and was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for treatment. His condition was not available Saturday afternoon. No firefighters were injured.
Damage estimates are not yet available.
