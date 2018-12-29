JANESVILLE

The cause of an early-morning fire in is still under investigation.

At 2:27 a.m. Saturday, Janesville firefighters were called to 315 W. Holmes St., Janesville, for a report of a residential fire. When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were visible on the first floor of the home, according to a news release from the Janesville Fire Department.

Glen Moore, the home’s occupant, had already left the home, but he had sustained burns and was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for treatment. His condition was not available Saturday afternoon. No firefighters were injured.

Damage estimates are not yet available.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.