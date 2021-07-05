A vacant building at the intersection of Washington Street and Highland Avenue caught fire early Sunday morning, the Janesville Fire Department reported.
The department responded at about 2:18 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters were able to contain the fire about 30 minutes after arrival, and no injuries were reported, according to a department news release.
Twenty-six firefighters were sent to the location, including a unit from the Milton Fire Department. The fire caused “extensive heat and smoke damage” to the interior of the building, according to the release.
An investigation into the fire was conducted, although no further information will be available until Tuesday.
A Gazette reporter observed no apparent exterior damage, and Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said no surrounding property was affected.