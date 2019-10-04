JANESVILLE

The Janesville Fire Department’s improved insurance rating could draw businesses to town and make residents feel safer, Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes said.

The national Insurance Services Office last week bumped Janesville’s fire services rating from Class 3 to Class 2, which Rhodes said is a significant change.

Ratings are used by insurance carriers to determine rates for commercial and residential properties.

The change from Class 3 to 2 likely will lower commercial property insurance rates by a noticeable amount, Rhodes said.

Residential rates are less likely to change. Changes in rates are determined by insurance carriers, Rhodes said.

Low insurance rates draw business owners to plant roots in Janesville, Rhodes said.

Insurance Services Office ratings range from 1 to 10, with 1 being the best rating. Janesville is one of 45 fire departments in the state with a Class 2 rating, according to data provided by Rhodes.

Six departments in the state have Class 1 ratings.

Janesville’s fire department had a Class 3 rating for at least 28 years, said Dep. Chief Bill Ruchti.

The city’s investment in infrastructure, training and the quality of equipment firefighters carry drove the rating improvement, Rhodes said.

A commitment by the city to replace aging water mains made a large impact, Rhodes said.

The city’s mutual aid agreements with neighboring departments and its document keeping also contributed, Ruchti said.

It is unlikely Janesville will become a Class 1 department unless changes are made to the city’s budgeting process, Rhodes said.

State shared revenue, levy limits and the state’s expenditure restraint program make it difficult for Janesville to generate revenue, Rhodes said.

Janesville’s fire department would need more staff, another ladder company and other expensive changes to get the top rating, which Rhodes does not foresee in the near future, he said.

The Insurance Services Office evaluates departments every 10 years. Departments can request an evaluation outside of the 10-year cycle, Rhodes said.

The office looks at fire services, 911 dispatch, water utilities and other city services while determining ratings, Rhodes said.

Janesville residents should feel a higher level of comfort in knowing its fire department is “solid,” Rhodes said.

“It makes for a higher quality of life,” Rhodes said.