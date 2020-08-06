JANESVILLE
The Janesville Fire Department is challenging the Janesville Police Department to create the best fire safety message for its Chalk Your Walk campaign, a new approach to Fire Safety Week on October 4-10.
Both departments will create outdoor fire safety messages with chalk that adhere to this year’s theme, “Serving up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” The winning message will be used to promote fire safety in October, according to a city news release.
The Boys and Girls Club of Janesville will choose the winning message in mid-August, the release states.
In the meantime, the fire department encourages the community to participate in the campaign. Residents can design chalk messages about fire safety, and the fire department will announce occasional drone flyovers to look at the artwork. Photos will be posted on the department's Facebook page, according to the release.
Photos of chalk messages also can be emailed to Management Information Specialist Molly Nolte at noltem@ci.janesville.wi.us. Some messages might wind up on a billboard during Fire Safety Week, according to the release.
For more information about the campaign or Fire Safety Week, contact Fire Marshal Sue North at 608-373-3431 or norths@ci.janesville.wi.us.