Janesville Fire Department called to duplex fire near downtown. GAZETTE STAFF Sep 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Janesville firefighters respond to a duplex fire at 24-26 Harrison St. just east of downtown Thursday afternoon. Steve Lauber Buy Now Janesville firefighters respond to a duplex fire at 24-26 Harrison St. just east of downtown Thursday afternoon. Steve Lauber Buy Now Janesville firefighters and police respond to a duplex fire at 24-26 Harrison St. just east of downtown Thursday afternoon. Steve Lauber SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE—Emergency personnel responded to a house fire at a Courthouse Hill duplex on the city's near east side Thursday afternoon.Fire and police units were working at 24 and 26 Harrison St. between Court and Milwaukee streets. Parker Park is across the street from the duplex.Steve Lauber, a neighbor who also The Gazette's ad director, said smoke was coming from the duplex and that people were evacuating the structure.This story may be updated. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Rock County Supervisor Mike Zoril suggests cutting treasurer's budget if office doesn't reopen Complaint: Man arrested for OWI after yelling at employees, customers at Janesville Woodman's store Interim Janesville city manager chosen, to be revealed Monday Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Janesville police: Edison Middle School resource officer not negligent, still at school after gun discharge Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022