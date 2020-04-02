JANESVILLE
The Janesville Fire Department issued burn bans in the Janesville area until further notice, according to a city news release.
These bans are in compliance with the suspension of all burning permits by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Residents are not allowed to burn debris in barrels or burn debris piles on the ground or grass or in wooded areas. This includes recreational fires such as campfires, fire pits or charcoal grills. Prairie burns that were previously issued permits are also prohibited, according to the news release.
Cooking fires that do not generate smoke like natural gas or LP grills are allowed, according to the release.
For more information about the statewide burning ban, visit dnr.wi.gov/news/releases/article/?id=5071.