No, it’s not an elderly Clifford the Big Red Dog. It is the new fire engine recently added to the Janesville Fire Department.
The 2021 Seagrave Marauder, manufactured in Clintonville with a price tag just under $600,000, features a 750-gallon water tank and replaces the 2012 Pierce engine currently in operation. With the new vehicle, the Pierce model will function as a reserve in the fire department’s fleet.
“Price is one of the heavier drivers, of course,” Deputy Fire Chief Bill Ruchti said about what must be considered before purchasing a fire truck.
One benefit to buying this simpler model, he said, is the freedom to perform repairs without needing the manufacturer to service it every time. With the newer engine, the department can now get parts locally and make repairs itself.
Ruchti said the department chose to keep things simple in the cab. The Marauder lacks many of the bells and whistles top-of-the-line fire trucks feature. While the fundamental core components remain, the decision to exclude more advanced technology, such as an onboard phone system, freed up cab space.
Build time for the new engine took just less than a year, which Ruchti attributes to a pandemic-related slowdown in production.
Over the past year or so, the fire department has resorted to sharing equipment with other departments, including Beloit’s. While this created a cooperative effort, Ruchti said he looks forward to the new engine affording them more independence.
“We’ve developed a great sharing of equipment, but we still have to be able to provide our own equipment, too,” he said.
Plans are in the works to procure another engine to give the department its ideal fleet with two trucks in reserve. But that goal is at least two years away, Ruchti said.
Currently, the Janesville Fire Department’s fleet consists of four engines, an aerial ladder truck and the recently designated reserve truck.
