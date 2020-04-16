JANESVILLE
One person was injured when fire consumed part of a mobile home on Janesville’s west side Thursday evening.
Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes said one “civilian” was transported for medical treatment, but he did not know the extent of the injury.
The fire at 510 Kentucky Drive in the Meadowview Mobile Home Park was reported to 911 dispatchers at 5:18 p.m.
With firefighters still at that scene, another fire was reported at 6 p.m. at 1510 Schaller St. on the city’s south side.
The second fire, which started when a man was repairing plumbing on the house’s exterior, caused $45,000 damage, according to a fire department report.
The house suffered smoke, water and fire damage throughout, according to the report. The owner/occupant was listed as Patti Hartman.
A male occupant was treated and released at a hospital with a cut to the hand, and the American Red Cross is helping him, according to the report, while Hartman is staying with family.