JANESVILLE

The fire at 409 Center Avenue on Friday night caused $150,000 damage and displaced six people, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

The cause was an “electrical issue” in one of the two apartments in the subdivided house, according to the news release.

Firefighters “aggressively attacked the fire from the interior, and the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of arrival,” the release states.

No one was injured. The American Red Cross assisted one of the displaced residents.

Damages were listed as $100,000 to the two-story house and $50,000 to the contents. The owner was listed as Brian Getchell.

Eight Janesville fire units, one Milton fire engine and two Janesville ambulances were called to the scene, which was reported at 5:54 p.m.