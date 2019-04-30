JANESVILLE

Bikes, vintage furniture, kombucha and Swedish pancakes are just a few of the highlights of this summer’s Janesville Farmers Market.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Janesville Farmers Market will start for another season. The market will be in its usual spot on Main Street between East Milwaukee Street and Centerway, market manager Emily Arthur said.

“We’ve got a bunch of new vendors this year,” she said.

Swedish pancakes, caramel-cheese popcorn, cheesecake, kombucha tea and works from the Creators’ Consortium are all expected be part of this year’s market. In June, a Filipino food truck will join the mix, Arthur said.

The market will again hold car shows at the end of every month because of their popularity last year.

A July wellness day, a kids’ day in August and farmers market trick-or-treating will also return, she said.

The market is working with the Janesville Velo Club to have a “bike to the market day” once a month, as well. Cyclists who show their helmet at the farmers market booth are eligible to enter a drawing for a prize.

This year, shoppers will also be able to borrow a cart to tote their purchases around. Shoppers just have to leave an ID at the farmers market booth in exchange for a cart.

“It’s going to be especially handy for things like watermelons,” Arthur said.

Market organizers considered moving across the river to the ARISE festival street, but found there wasn’t enough room to accommodate all the vendors.

“One of our goals is to grow the farmers market every year,” Arthur said.

Arthur said organizers would reconsider the plan when work on the west side of the river is completed. A pedestrian bridge is planned to link the two areas, and that would be perfect for the market.

Although the Milwaukee Street bridge is not scheduled to be completed until later this year, the market hopes to benefit from events on the festival street. The owner of the vintage shop The Best of Janesville hopes to have several Saturday markets on the festival street. Arthur thinks both markets will benefit from the presence of the other.

“I think there’s going to be some good cross traffic between the two events,” she said.

The Janesville Farmers Market focuses on locally grown and made produce, crafts, canned goods, bakery goods and food. Opening weekend will feature plants, food, crafts, cheese and hanging baskets—but not a lot of vegetables. Some onions, rhubarb, early lettuce and asparagus might be available, but it’s still early in the growing season for many vegetables.