JANESVILLE
The Janesville Farmers Market will open in downtown Janesville on May 2, but this year’s market won’t be a hub of social activity—at least not in the short term.
Under new limits that account for COVID-19, crowds and vendors will be limited. And until Gov. Tony Evers’ orders on public gatherings and crowd size are lifted, the market won’t offer music, craft booths, food trucks and leisurely Saturday morning coffee klatches.
Those limits, market director Emily Arthur said, are aimed at preventing people from milling around the market or forming lines and crowds.
State rules on essential businesses appear to allow farmers markets to operate. Janesville Farmers Market board member Steve Knox said the board decided to open the market in May in keeping with its usual timeline.
The decision comes as state officials plan to offer new guidance on farmers markets and how they should operate during the pandemic.
The Janesville market has laid out a new playbook it will use this year to adhere to social distancing guidelines and limits on public gatherings, which will remain in place until at least the end of May.
Most significantly, the market will limit customers to one person per family, and all fresh food will have to be individually packaged.
Vendors will be spread out farther along North Main Street to maintain physical distance, and booths will be set up to keep distance between vendors and customers.
“Our goal is to try to find a sense of what a new normal may be in our little slice of the world, the farmers market,” Knox said. “Overall, we’re following the orders as prescribed by Gov. Evers, and that means there are definitely going to be changes to a market that’s typically operated as a local social hub.”
Arthur said some restrictions could run through the summer, but they might be relaxed later in the season if the state eases its restrictions.
Knox said the city is supportive of the market opening downtown—with a few caveats.
The market must provide hand-washing stations for vendors and guests, and it must control crowds by limiting how many people can enter at once, using just a few entry and exit points at Wall Street and East Milwaukee Street.
Those measures, Knox said, are an effort to keep people safe and prevent social crowds from gathering.
“We’ll now be asking our customers to do a little ‘pre-shopping’ on our website, and asking customers who normally come down as a family to limit it to one person per household,” he said. “We don’t want folks hanging around, lingering, and we want to keep traffic flowing. It’ll be more of a grocery environment.”
Arthur said work is being done now to update the market’s website weekly so customers can see which vendors will attend and what they’ll offer. She said people can pre-order items from vendors and pay over the phone to make their market trips more efficient.
Under the temporary rules laid out in a news release, the market plans to keep vendors and customers 6 to 10 feet apart, which might mean keeping vendors on one side of the street.
Customers won’t be allowed to sample or touch any items until they pay for them.
As of Tuesday, Arthur said, about 15 vendors have committed to attend the market’s opening weekend, which is about half the usual attendance in the early season.
She said the board has decided the market will operate only if customers and vendors abide by the rules.
“The public needs to help us as much as possible and abide by the restrictions in place,” she said. “Otherwise, we’ll have to close the market.”