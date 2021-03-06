JANESVILLE
The Janesville Farmers Market will have a new home this year that will allow it to offer more entertainment and interactive experiences, the market's manager said.
With encouragement of city officials, the farmers market is expected to move from its spot on North Main Street to the downtown town square. It will use both the east and west sides of the square.
Those looking to rent the pavilions are expected to pay a fee. Market organizers are asking the Janesville City Council to approve waiving the fees, which would make the new location too costly for the nonprofit organization, said manager Emily Arthur.
The council will consider the waiver Monday.
The pavilion fees would total $3,780 for the market's 27-week season, which would be difficult to recoup, Arthur said.
The market aims to keep vendor fees low to be competitive with other farmers markets. Vendors also have experienced hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic and might not be able to afford higher fees, Arthur said.
Market organizers have requested that the fees be waived each year through 2023 as the market gets its footing at the new location, she said.
The market will continue to pay an annual $550 special event fee and will circumvent a $250 per weekend bollard fee by providing its own staff to place and remove bollards—thick, short posts—at the town square, according to a city memo.
This is the first year the town square will be open on both sides of the Rock River.
Moving the farmers market there benefits both the city and the market, Arthur said. It activates the space and draws people downtown to enjoy the area and downtown businesses, she said.
Meanwhile, the market will get more space for vendors and to host new events.
The market plans to offer live music at the east-side pavilion every Saturday during market season and will use the west-side pavilion for child-friendly activities, Arthur said.
The extra space also will allow for yoga and exercise classes on market mornings, she said.
However, change can be difficult for some, and Arthur said the market is working to ease one of the biggest challenges of the move: parking.
Downtown Janesville has ample parking, but Arthur said she recognizes that the town square is farther away from the Parker Drive parking garage, where many shoppers usually park.
Those who wish to park away from the town square can use a drive-up system, in which they drop off their goods at the main market booth on Dodge Street and then drive up to pick up their goods later, Arthur said.
Such improvements will help make Janesville's market stand out among other local markets, Arthur said.
The pandemic will continue to affect the market, which opens in May. Arthur is working with the city's emergency operations center to discuss safety protocols for the market this year.