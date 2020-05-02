JANESVILLE
Noga Turk asked a Janesville police officer stationed at the corner of East Wall and North Main streets Saturday morning if she could take his picture.
It's just so bizarre to see a police officer watching over a farmers market, Turk said, explaining why she snapped the photo.
Police officers, masks, hand-washing stations and social distancing are part of the Janesville Farmers Market's new normal for the 2020 season.
Those precautions allow the market to stay open despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down many retailers and forced people to stay home as much as possible to avoid spreading the virus.
Saturday kicked off the market's season, and Director Emily Arthur said she was pleased with the turnout.
Booths were moved into a single line on the west side of Main Street. Attendees were encouraged to move through lines while maintaining distance and avoiding congregating in groups.
Attendance was a little thinner than a typical opening day, but considering the safer-at-home order and fewer vendors, it was a good turnout, Arthur said.
Turk, a Janesville resident originally from Israel, was one of dozens of people to shop the market in its first hour of opening.
New rules, such as having to wear a mask and maintaining distance from other people, did not impede her experience, she said.
A frequent shopper, Turk said she would do whatever it takes to keep the market running.
"To me, it's like going to church," she said.
Lynn Dahleen, owner of Homegrown Exchange in Albany, is starting her sixth year of selling vegetables, canned goods, plant starters and other kinds of plants at the market.
She said it never crossed her mind to pull out of the market, which is crucial to her business. Dahleen believes the new guidelines will keep people safe and allow vendors to earn a living.
Dahleen started letting people preorder online so they can plan their market shopping in advance and spend less time browsing around.
Preorders have already been so successful that Dahleen is considering keeping that feature long term, she said.
Don Blakeney of Amazing Grace Family Farm in Janesville, who was selling meat Saturday, said he helped start the farmers market and would support it no matter what.
Blakeney said he hopes some of the rules will relax as the season goes on.
Market staff and board members will take notes each week and make decisions on which features can be slowly reinstated, Arthur said.
The market currently is accepting only vendors who sell food. All of them must use single-use bags.
Arthur soon hopes to add flower sales and let shoppers bring reusable bags.
People with EBT and SNAP supplemental benefits are still able to use those benefits at the market. Many SNAP and EBT shoppers showed up for opening day, Arthur said.
"For our customers, this is a food source. There are so many people who can come out and get fresh produce and meat," she said.
"EBT and SNAP customers came out in droves and spent $50 to $100. That was really exciting. They are really happy."