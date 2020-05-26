JANESVILLE
The victims of a Monday night home explosion were listed in fair condition Tuesday afternoon at UW Hospital in Madison.
The victims are Tami and Cory Gumble, a mother and son, said a longtime friend of Cory’s, Ulises Ramirez, who started a Go Fund Me page for the victims.
One person suffered severe burns and another minor injuries in a fire that started with an explosion at a duplex, according to a Janesville Fire Department report.
Ramirez, who has been in touch with a family member, said mother and son were in intensive care at a Madison hospital.
“As soon as I heard it was Cory, my heart just sank. I’m just glad he survived,” Ramirez said.
Cory had a tube removed from his mouth Tuesday and was apparently doing better, said Ramirez, who heard this from a relative at the hospital.
In a report released Tuesday, the fire department said the victim with more serious injuries had “severe burns.”
The department reports an estimated loss of $150,000 in the fire at 806 Hawthorne Ave.
As the Gazette reported Monday night, firefighters were told the explosion happened when a tenant in the duplex lit a cigarette, which ignited leaking natural gas.
Neighbors reported the house was fully engulfed in flames before firefighters responded at 9:15 p.m., according to the report.
“The fire was contained to one unit, but it was difficult to extinguish, as natural gas was fueling the fire,” the report states. “The fire was completely extinguished after Alliant (Energy) arrived on scene and turned off the gas.”
One side of the duplex is listed as a total loss. The tenant in the other side was not injured and is staying with family, the report states.
The Gazette learned more Tuesday about the help bystanders rendered.
Andrew Shaw, who lives about two blocks away, said the explosion shook his house, and he called 911 before going to the scene.
Shaw said he has a compromised immune system and had stayed in his house since he and his wife returned from overseas March 16, but he went to see what happened.
Shaw said he saw the top of a woman’s head protruding from under a mattress close to the house. The mattress was covered with debris from a wall.
“She was clearly in shock and half conscious,” said Shaw, a former EMT. “She had sheer terror on her face.” He pulled her 15 to 20 feet from the house.
“I started screaming for someone help me,” Shaw said, and a bystander came to his aid, pulling on the woman’s other arm, and they dragged her another 10 feet before Shaw slipped and fell.
Then a woman came over and helped pull the woman further, Shaw said.
The Gazette’s story Monday night quoted others who helped pull the woman away from the burning house.
Shaw said he also saw a man “singed head to toe” and with deep cuts on his hand. Shaw asked the man if anyone else was hurt, and the man mentioned his cat and dog. Shaw told him he needed medical treatment.
Ramirez said he heard that the dog was injured but had been found.