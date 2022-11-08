01STOCK_VOTING3
Angela Major

JANESVILLE — Poll workers say new electronic equipment in use at Janesville polling places seemed to smooth voter check-in Tuesday -- so long as voters were actually at the correct polling places.

Tuesday’s midterm election was the first full-scale rollout in Janesville of “Badger Books,” a statewide electronic voter registry database that allows for digital check-in of voters at polling places instead of workers having to check voter registration records in binders full of paper. 

Gazette reporter Kylie Balk-Yaatenen contributed to this report 

