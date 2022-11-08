JANESVILLE — Poll workers say new electronic equipment in use at Janesville polling places seemed to smooth voter check-in Tuesday -- so long as voters were actually at the correct polling places.
Tuesday’s midterm election was the first full-scale rollout in Janesville of “Badger Books,” a statewide electronic voter registry database that allows for digital check-in of voters at polling places instead of workers having to check voter registration records in binders full of paper.
While poll workers said the new system ran smoothly Tuesday, officials at some precincts said a small number of Janesville voters — who mainly live in the central part of the city -- were guided to different polling places after showing up at the wrong location.
Janesville City Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler, who supervisors the city's poll workers, said those voters appear to have been tripped up by a mid-year redrawing of city voting ward boundaries, that was driven by an April U.S. Supreme Court decision.
Stottler estimated about “3% to 5%” of Janesville voters who turned out Tuesday learned at check-in that they were at the wrong polling place.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling required municipal clerk’s offices, in May, to re-draw voting ward lines to align with reshaped Congressional district lines.
In Janesville, that resulted in several more wards being added to a plan Stottler had already mapped out and gotten approved for late last year based on Rock County supervisory district lines. And it came just after the city had re-drawn voting district lines, a once-a-decade reboot to reflect population shifts.
Further compounding confusion, the city this year had planned to have five voting precincts in the spring and summer primaries but shifted to 10 for bigger expected voter turnouts in the April and November general elections.
The changes came before a midterm election with hotly contested races in a state that’s considered a national political battleground.
No police calls
The poll places, meanwhile, were quiet in the city, with no reported disturbances.
"We had no problems at the polls tonight," Sgt. Robert Perkins of the Janesville Police Department said about 9 p.m. Tuesday, an hour after the polls had closed.
Utility bill notices
The city earlier this year had sent out fliers with residents’ utility bills announcing the mid-year shift in voting ward boundaries and explaining the reasons why. The city also has urged voters to check MyVote, the state’s main voter registry website, for polling place information.
“It's been a very confusing year for voters. And I feel terrible about it,” Stottler said. “It's hard enough when it's just a re-districting. Then you couple it with a Supreme Court change, as well as the fact that I'm consolidating (precincts) for primaries, and people are getting used to ‘I voted here in a primary,’ and ‘I vote over here in general.’ So that's just, you know...they (voters) are getting used to it.”
Stottler said sometimes residents get mailers from third party groups urging them to vote. Sometimes, she said, such mailers direct voters to the wrong polling places because the groups use voter registry lists that are no longer current. She said the city doesn’t have anything to do with those mailers.
Stottler said she talked Tuesday to a pair of elderly women who’d headed out to a church in Janesville where they’d voted for years, only to find their mailing address had shifted their voting ward to another church about a mile away.
The women, Stottler said, pivoted and traveled to the proper polling place to cast their ballots. Stottler said one of the women was using a walker, and she’d have to get in and out of the car twice, to vote once.
In order to vote on Tuesday, Kris Jacobson said she’d called siblings to relieve her from her work of caretaking for a parent.
Jacobson said she was surprised when she showed up at the Hedberg Public Library and learned she’s now assigned to a voting ward whose polling place is several blocks away, at Janesville City Hall.
“The library is where I’ve always voted. I’ve been in my house 47 years, and I’ve always voted here,” Jacobson said.
She was one of several people redirected by poll workers at the library, including some residents at a nursing home who due to redistricting apparently had their facility split down the middle into two different voting wards, said Sal Salamone, the chief inspector at the library polling place.
Salamone estimated the library re-directed about 50 of 1,000 voters. He wasn’t sure how many people might have been redirected to the library from other polling places.
Salamone said enough people needed to redirection that poll workers at the library set up a separate desk outside the voting room to screen out people who weren’t registered there.
Streamlined check-in
Jeri Fladmark, a supervisor at the St. Mark Lutheran Church polling place on Mount Zion Avenue on Janesville’s east side, said the new electronic registry using Badger Books otherwise streamlined voter check-in.
Instead of two lines -- one for each of the two voting wards St. Mark serves -- voters from both wards approached one main sign-in desk with five computer laptop stations. Poll workers scanned IDs electronically and signed voters in and sent them to another desk with a receipt for a ballot.
Under the old system, those registering to vote on election day were sent to a different desk. On Tuesday, that process was handled at the same main desk where registered voters sign in.
“It’s been quicker because you’re not locked into two desks where you’ve got people going through different sets of (paper) poll books,” Fladmark said. “They can register to vote for the first time or do any name or address updating at one spot, whereas before they had to move around to specific tables, and then circle back to the (registration) books. It felt less like people running in circles.”