JANESVILLE

The city of Janesville has earned an award from the Wisconsin Section of American Society of Civil Engineers for its engineering of the west ARISE Town Square project downtown.

The association gave the city its Engineering Achievement Award, which is given to projects that demonstrate excellence in engineering skills and represent a significant contribution to engineering projects and society, according to a news release.

Janesville public works representatives will receive the award Oct. 4 at the Wisconsin Section annual meeting in Madison.

The town square project included:

Removal of the parking plaza over the Rock River in 2016.

Installation of an interactive water feature, "The Bubbler," and JP Cullen Pavillion in 2017.

Creation of the festival street on River Street in 2018.

Creation of the Dodge Street parking area and town square river walk, to be completed in 2019.

“This project wouldn’t have been as successful if not for the public/private partnership with the ARISEnow group," said Paul Woodard, director of public works. "The private funds raised by the private sector greatly enhanced the project. The partnership with the state and federal agencies for grant funding was a great benefit as well.”