JANESVILLE -- A duplex at 2321 Newman Street in Janesville started on fire Friday, eventually leading to one injury and 18 people being displaced.

According to a statement by Janesville Fire Battalion Chief Christopher Lukas, firefighters found a bedroom engulfed in flames upon arrival but were able to get the fire under control “quickly.”

