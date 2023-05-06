top story Janesville duplex fire leaves 18 residents displaced GAZETTE STAFF May 6, 2023 May 6, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE -- A duplex at 2321 Newman Street in Janesville started on fire Friday, eventually leading to one injury and 18 people being displaced.According to a statement by Janesville Fire Battalion Chief Christopher Lukas, firefighters found a bedroom engulfed in flames upon arrival but were able to get the fire under control “quickly.”One person was injured while evacuating the building and was treated on scene. The American Red Cross is assisting all 18 residents.The cause of the fire is under investigation. The damage is estimated at about $125,000. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Janesville Recommended for you Trending Now Craig coach arrested after recording device found in girls locker room Dodging rain, season's first farmers market fills Town Square Former Badger football player sentenced in murders of two Janesville women UW-Whitewater set to graduate nearly 1,500 students Beef-a-Roo could be coming to Janesville, Beloit Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW