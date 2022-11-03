JANESVILLE -- A 39-year-old Janesville woman is scheduled to make an initial appearance Monday in Rock County Circuit Court on charges she struck and killed a child at East Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue in September, while driving without a valid license.

Brenda Violante was charged Oct. 27 in Rock County with one count of causing death while knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license, in the death of 9-year-old Nolan Rice.

