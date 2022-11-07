A makeshift memorial sits at the foot of a telephone pole in late September near where 9-year-old Nolan Rice was struck and killed by a vehicle on East Memorial Drive shortly after school let out at Adams Elementary School.
A makeshift memorial sits at the foot of a telephone pole in late September near where 9-year-old Nolan Rice was struck and killed by a vehicle on East Memorial Drive shortly after school let out at Adams Elementary School.
JANESVILLE — A 39-year-old Janesville woman who allegedly struck and killed a child at Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue in September remained free on a $1,000 signature bond Monday and was ordered not to drive without a valid license and insurance.
In an initial appearance Monday in Rock County Circuit Court, Brenda Violante was also ordered to not have any intentional contact with 9-year-old Nolan Rice's family nor with any witnesses listed in the criminal complaint.
Violante was charged Oct. 27 with one count of causing death while knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license.
The felony charge carries a maximum prison term of six years and up to a $10,000 fine. If convicted, Violante’s driving privileges would be revoked in Wisconsin.
A preliminary hearing was set for 9:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, before Rock County Court Commissioner Jack Hoag.
The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, a few blocks west of Adams Elementary School, where Rice was a student.
According to a criminal complaint:
Violante told police she was on her way to get groceries the afternoon of the crash and came to a complete stop at the intersection to let a different child pass safely in front of her vehicle. She said she watched that child “make it to the sidewalk on the other side of the road.”
She said when she pulled out from the stop sign, she saw no nearby traffic and a child on a bike a half block away.
She later told police that as she pulled out, however, she “observed something go flying in the air.” When she stopped and got out of her vehicle, she saw a young boy lying on the ground.
Violante later told police she was “not sure where (Rice) came from and never saw (him) at the intersection.”
Rice was treated at the scene by police and bystanders, taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, and then transported by MedFlight to University Hospital in Madison, where he died. An autopsy showed he died of “blunt force head trauma consistent with a motor vehicle accident.”
The complaint noted that a check by police through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed that Violante’s driver’s license expired in 2014, and she did not have a valid license in any other state. She told police she “was aware that her license was expired and that she should not be driving.”
