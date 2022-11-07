JANESVILLE — A 39-year-old Janesville woman who allegedly struck and killed a child at Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue in September remained free on a $1,000 signature bond Monday and was ordered not to drive without a valid license and insurance. 

In an initial appearance Monday in Rock County Circuit Court, Brenda Violante was also ordered to not have any intentional contact with 9-year-old Nolan Rice's family nor with any witnesses listed in the criminal complaint. 

