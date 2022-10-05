Janesville dental office to offer free dental care on Oct. 15 GAZETTE STAFF Oct 5, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE—Janesville Family Dental Care will participate in Free Dentistry Day from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 15, at its office, 2201 Humes Road, Suite 150.Free Dentistry Day is meant to provide free dental care to residents without dental insurance, according to a news release.Doctors Andrew Bachman, Assad Qasim and the Janesville Family Dental team will accept patients by appointment only.For more information or to make an appointment, call 608-563-5565. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville parents press for traffic safety fixes after child killed near school zone Rock County Board committee suggests renegotiating lease with Blackhawk Curling Club Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 9-year-old boy dies after being struck by car on Prairie Avenue in Janesville Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Monthly Relish Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022