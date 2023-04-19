JANESVILLE – A club at Janesville Craig High School is organizing a walk to raise awareness about the lack of clean water in other parts of the world.
That club, the Interact Club, will host a “Water Walk,” on Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m.
Prior to, and during the event, club members will accept donations that will support work to build a solar-powered well for Mercy House, Inc., an orphanage in Haiti.
The walk will be 3.75 miles, which is about the average distance someone in a developing country has to walk to retrieve water. The school is inviting the community to participate, and there will be no entry fee. People are encouraged to bring 70 pounds of water to carry on their shoulders during the walk to “gain perspective about the amount of water that many women in developing countries carry to provide for their families,” district public information officer Patrick Gasper wrote in a release Wednesday.
Gasper pointed out that it is thought that 783 million people don’t have access to clean water.
“This is more than twice the number of people in the United States. Additionally, waterborne diseases kill more people than AIDS, malaria and all world violence combined,” he wrote.
For more information, contact Interact Club advisor and global studies teacher Fritz Elsen at 608-743-5407 or aelsen@janesville.k12.wi.us.
