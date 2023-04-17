JANESVILLE – Janesville Craig High School has inducted three new members to its Wall of Honor, a list that included Richard Hemming, Nancy Nienhuis and Ann Wahlgren.

The event included slideshows featuring music and trends from the times in which each inductee attended Craig, along with pictures of them as children, students at the school and in family photos.

WAHLGREN_ANN

Ann Wahlgren
HEMMING_RICHARD

Richard Hemming
NIENHAUS_NANCY

Nancy Nienhaus 
