JANESVILLE – Janesville Craig High School has inducted three new members to its Wall of Honor, a list that included Richard Hemming, Nancy Nienhuis and Ann Wahlgren.
The event included slideshows featuring music and trends from the times in which each inductee attended Craig, along with pictures of them as children, students at the school and in family photos.
Wahlgren
Wahlgren was a 1983 Craig graduate and earned a degree in advertising from the University of Wisconsin and a masters degree in business administration from the University of Illinois. After that, she worked for the McDonald’s Corporation as an officer and corporate vice president of global menu strategy and innovation. She is now a marketing professor at the University of Illinois-Chicago.
Student Gabe Mannion introduced Wahlgren at a ceremony at the high school last Friday, saying that notable accomplishments of Wahlgren’s included removing artificial flavors and colors from the McDonald’s menu, and adding items like the frappes and smoothies.
“Additionally, she played a vital role in McDonald’s Happy meals do not exceed 50% of a child’s daily dietary requirement. Now all their kids can rest easily that all their Happy Meals were truly a healthy meal,” Mannion said.
Mannion added, “It is true that under her leadership the clown never had a frown.”
Wahlgren said she was surprised and humbled to receive a call regarding the Wall of Honor.
“My plan is always to divert the attention and this is definitely not a part of the plan,” she said.
She also said she didn’t intend on working for McDonald’s, especially for nearly two decades, because she’d be the “least likely” to work there.
“I went for 10 years without eating meat. Whenever my family said to eat at McDonald’s I said, ‘No, let’s eat somewhere else.’ I thought it was my five-year plan and I ended up working there 16 years,” Wahlgren said.
Wahlgren was a member of the yearbook staff throughout her Craig tenure, including her senior year when she was the editor in chief. She was also the captain of the poms team, Spanish club, National Honors Society and ski club.
Wahlgren credited her time on the yearbook staff as being able to develop and hone her skills before going to college.
She also left the students with advice for their futures.
“Surround yourself with people that build you. It could be your classmates, it could be your friends or it could be someone you haven’t met yet. Surround yourself with people who tell you what you need to hear. But, notice I said surround yourself with people who tell you what you need to hear and not what you want to hear,” Wahlgren said.
Hemming
Hemming was a member of the Janesville High School Class of 1957. He served as a lawyer more than 50 years. He earned a business degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and then a law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School. Later, Hemming became a captain in the U.S. Army and earned the Army Commendation Medal.
After returning to Janesville, Hemming co-founded the Consigny Law Firm and practiced general law for more than 40 years. He served as an attorney for the Janesville and Milton school districts. He is a member of the Craig High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Hemming was unable to attend, so his granddaughter Heidi Hemming Venden, a social studies teacher and basketball coach in the district, accepted the plaque on his behalf.
Hemming Venden shared prepared remarks from her grandfather, including how not to give up on challenges in life.
“My grandfather accomplished many great things in his time at Craig and Janesville,” Hemming Venden said.
Nienhuis
Nienhuis was posthumously inducted. She passed away on Oct. 13 last year. Nienhuis’ granddaughter, Maddie Hodge, accepted the Wall of Honor plaque on Nienhuis’ behalf. She thanked the school and the selection committee for adding Nienhuis to the Wall of Honor. She said her grandma was a people person, and she invested in people.
According to a press release issued by the Janesville School District, Nienhuis had a passion for her community that “was rooted in growing up on a farm during the Great Depression, learning how to work with her hands and to always labor with love.”
Nienhuis was involved with the Rock County 4-H Fair Board, Red Cross Bloodmobile, Cedar Crest Board of Directors, Craig High School Agriculture Department and Cargill United Methodist Church.
“What she really liked to do is bestow her wisdom and getting your business with her feisty spirit, infectious laugh and mischief,” Hodge said.
Nienhuis graduated from Janesville High School in 1950. She became a nursing assistant at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford and later studied at John’s Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.
After traveling the nation as a surgical nurse, she returned to Janesville in 1964 and worked as a supervisor at General Motors and a third-shift nurse. She eventually earned the nickname of “Nurse Nancy.”
Nienhuis was named a Woman of Distinction by the YWCA in 1974. She was inducted into the Rock County Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2011.
The Wall of Honor selection and nomination committee consisted of Craig Principal Alison Bjoin, counselor Shelly Osmond, Assistant Principal Shawn Kane, principal’s secretary Tricia Jones, retired counselor and historian Sharyn Sheen and teachers Cass Reichenbach, Deb O’Leary and Janet Attoe.
The Wall of Honor was created in 2006. Inductees have included Russ Feingold, Paul Ryan and David Moore.